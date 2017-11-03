“Till such decision is taken, we consider it necessary to suspend the impugned FC both Stage I and Stage II and the consequential order of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, so as to enable the Standing Committee of NBWL to have a fresh look on the issue based on which the 2nd respondent shall pass appropriate orders,” it said.

The NGT Bench issued the order in connection with Appeal No. 30 of 2015 (SZ) filed by environment activists Bimal Gogoi of Golaghat and Rohit Choudhury of Bokakhat. M/s Athena Demwe Power Ltd is the developer of the project.

The project envisages construction of a concrete gravity dam of 163.12-metre height above the deepest foundation level (124.8 metre above the average river bed level) across the Lohit river in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change accorded environmental clearance to the project on February 12, 2010.

The stage-I forest clearance was accorded to the project on March 1, 2012 by the Union ministry, while the stage-II forest clearance was accorded to it on May 3, 2013. It was followed by an order of the Arunachal Pradesh government on July 26, 2013 granting permission to divert 1,415.92 hectares of forest land (1,408.30 hectares of surface land and 7.62 hectares of underground land) for construction of the hydroelectric project.

Meanwhile, Bimal Gogoi has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court today in this connection.