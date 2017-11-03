STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Nov 2 - In yet another order that holds immense significance for the people living in the downstream areas of the proposed hydroelectric projects of the northeastern region, the Chennai-based Southern Zone (SZ) Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered that the forest clearances stage-I and stage-II accorded to the 1,750-MW Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Power Project on the Lohit river stand suspended until the clearances are accorded in keeping with the relevant legislations. Passing the order, the NGT Bench said, “...we are of the view that in the interest of justice, the Standing Committee of NBWL (National Board of Wildlife), if desires, should consider all the issues afresh, taking into consideration the views expressed by the majority of the members and also to have a fresh look on the ecologically sensitive area in respect of which various points have been raised which we have elicited in our judgment and take a decision.
“Till such decision is taken, we consider it necessary to suspend the impugned FC both Stage I and Stage II and the consequential order of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, so as to enable the Standing Committee of NBWL to have a fresh look on the issue based on which the 2nd respondent shall pass appropriate orders,” it said.
The NGT Bench issued the order in connection with Appeal No. 30 of 2015 (SZ) filed by environment activists Bimal Gogoi of Golaghat and Rohit Choudhury of Bokakhat. M/s Athena Demwe Power Ltd is the developer of the project.
The project envisages construction of a concrete gravity dam of 163.12-metre height above the deepest foundation level (124.8 metre above the average river bed level) across the Lohit river in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change accorded environmental clearance to the project on February 12, 2010.
The stage-I forest clearance was accorded to the project on March 1, 2012 by the Union ministry, while the stage-II forest clearance was accorded to it on May 3, 2013. It was followed by an order of the Arunachal Pradesh government on July 26, 2013 granting permission to divert 1,415.92 hectares of forest land (1,408.30 hectares of surface land and 7.62 hectares of underground land) for construction of the hydroelectric project.
Meanwhile, Bimal Gogoi has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court today in this connection.