

Registrar General of India Sailesh (second from right) addressing representatives of political parties and various organisations on NRC update, in Guwahati on Thursday.

“The discussion with various political parties and organisations was fruitful. There was a consensus among all the organisations on almost all major issues,” the RGI told media persons after coming out of the meeting here this evening.

AASU adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya said they have informed the RGI about a vested interest circle which is trying to derail the process of NRC update in the State. “As the update process is being supervised by the Supreme Court of India, the same should be continued,” he said.

He also said that the AASU has asked the RGI to create a dedicated team of officials headed by the respective deputy commissioner that would only look after the NRC works in the next two months.

“There are instances of illegal Bangladeshis trying to get their names enrolled in the draft NRC, which should not be allowed at any cost. Those disseminating misinformation and trying to create an atmosphere of mistrust should be dealt with strictly, as a foolproof NRC would go a long way in safeguarding the interests of the indigenous people,” the AASU advisor said, adding, “the NRC must be free of the names of any illegal Bangladeshi.”

Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed said his party “wants a foolproof NRC and wants the illegal Bangladeshis to be deported. But at the same time, we must also ensure that no genuine citizen is harassed in the name of NRC update.”