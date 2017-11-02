|
UGC extension service of Tinsukia College ends
Correspondent
DOOMDOOMA, Nov 1 - The UGC Extension Service Programme – 2017 of Tinsukia College under UGC’s Extension Service Scheme (ESS) concluded recently.At the instruction of the principal of the college, Dr Bhuban Gogoi, a team of teachers from the college led by the convenor of ESS committee of the college visited five schools namely Jubala Prasad ME School, Gelapukhuri, Barekuri High School, Barekuri, Bokajan LP School, Bojaloni ME School and Bojaloni High School under Langkachi Gaon Panchayat and donated benches, desks, blackboards, chairs, tables, almirah, bookshelf etc., in presence of the students, teachers and the local people.
The authorities of these schools thanked Tinsukia College authority for donating materials to the schools.
It may be mentioned here that the NSS unit of Tinsukia College has adopted Bokajan and Bojaloni villages of Tinsukia district and various camps are being organised on regular basis in these villages to make them Model Villages under MP’s Model Village Scheme.