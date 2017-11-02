|
National Unity Day observed
Staff Correspondent
SILCHAR, Nov 1 - In a bid to pay tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallab Bhai Patel on his birth anniversary, along with the rest of the nation, Run for Unity was held in different places across Silchar as a part of the National Unity Day on Tuesday.In a release issued to the media, Arnab Kumar Das, OSD to the Airport Director informed that Airports Authority of India (AAI) Silchar organised the rally from the airport to the nearby Aurnabondh Tea Estate wherein Airport Director Nand Kishore Deoli and other officials of the department along with officers of the CISF and airline companies operating at the airport took part with enthusiasm.
Speaking on the significance of the rally, the Director urged upon the people to share the spirit of national integrity.
On the other hand, the members and office bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party Town Mandal Committee also organised the Run for Unity event.