It is a first-of-its-kind digital hub for environment education for schools, teachers, students and citizens and is designed to be a one-stop destination for engaging not just students and teachers, but also citizens to adopt green practices such that the environment is not harmed, and also indulge in sustainable practices,” Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya, Coordinator of WWF India, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh State Office, said.

The website encourages schools to adopt green practices, offers project and activity ideas for the teachers, along with online training courses, and houses games, comics, interactive maps etc., for the students.