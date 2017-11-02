Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 1 - One Planet Academy (OPA), a digital portal was launched at the Royal Global School recently as part of WWF-India’s initiative in partnership with Capgemini to generate awareness about the environment and to educate students and citizens in an interactive manner. “Leveraging the affinity of today’s learners towards technology, the website focuses on various environmental themes and is a digital hub for schools, teachers and students that resource centre.
It is a first-of-its-kind digital hub for environment education for schools, teachers, students and citizens and is designed to be a one-stop destination for engaging not just students and teachers, but also citizens to adopt green practices such that the environment is not harmed, and also indulge in sustainable practices,” Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya, Coordinator of WWF India, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh State Office, said.
The website encourages schools to adopt green practices, offers project and activity ideas for the teachers, along with online training courses, and houses games, comics, interactive maps etc., for the students.