Locals allege illegal fuel trade in Karimganj

Staff Correspondent

SILCHAR, Nov 1 - Local residents of Chandkhira, Sonakhira and Loairpuwa under the Patherkandi constituency of Karimganj district have alleged that an illegal trade in petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders is flourishing in their respective areas under the nose of the police. “A syndicate is running the business from a huge depot near the Loairpuwa Motor Stand adjacent to the Tripura Road. LPG cylinders meant to be transported to Tripura are being adulterated in the depot. But the police are taking no action,” alleged Charitra Pal, Nitai Chanda and other local residents. Karimganj SP Gaurav Upadhyay said that he has received complaints about the “syndicate” and involvement of local police officers in the illegal trade. The SP added that a probe into the alleged irregularities would be conducted and the guilty would be punished according to law.