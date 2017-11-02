New daily TB drug treatment launched

Staff Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 1 - The District TB Centre, Jorhat, on Monday launched the Central Government’s new scheme – Daily drug regimen treatment programme for TB patients – in Jorhat and in Majuli.The Jorhat district TB officer Dr Bhaktimoy Bhattacharjee said that in the inaugural function organised here, which was attended by the Jorhat Jt Director of Health Services, Dr Amrit Kumar Saikia and ADC Tapan Gohain, the Superintendent of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Dr Saurav Borkotoki offered the first dose of daily regimen of TB medicine to three patients. Dr Bhattacharjee stated that in another function organised at Majuli which was attended by SDMH Officer Dr Sashidhar Phukan, the first dose of daily regimen medicine was offered to a TB patient by ADC of Majulii, Dr Junali Gogoi.