He further informed that Dr PC Sarma, specialist cardiologist-cum-head of the Department of Cardiology of the hospital has been transferred from here. Dr Barnali Dutta who replaced the veteran cardiologist is on leave following health issues which has given rise to the scarcity.

However, Dr Baishya was of the view that fresh arrangements for resuming the surgery would be made available in the hospital soon for which the principal has written to the DME. He also informed that he has sent a requisition for additional pacemakers.

It may be mentioned that Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in his visit to the hospital in 2016 was critical about the fact that the Department of Cardiology could not attract patients to avail the facilities. He had asked the authorities to conduct camps to generate awareness among people regarding the services available without charge.