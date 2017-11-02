Governor Mukhi also stressed the need for a holistic approach to meet the existing gaps in regard to road development, power, drinking water supply, health and medicare facilities. He also emphasised that it is of crucial importance that all the stakeholders devote collective attention and adopt an integrated approach to the future developments of Nagaon district, devoting particular attention to the success of Ujjawala scheme, doubling of farmers’ income in the district, provision of sanitation, drinking water supply, sewerage, power supply, roads, health care and other civic amenities. Moreover, the Governor asked PHE department to take steps to make the entire district open defecation free. He also asked the PWD department to maintain good road conditions in the entire district. The Education department was asked to work with the PWD department for maintaining high standard in school buildings. He also asked the Education department to maintain a healthy student-teacher ratio in every class room.

Considering the fact that Nagaon district being the centre of spiritual tourism which is eventually the birth place of Srimanta Sankardeva, Governor Mukhi stressed on maintaining swachhata in every nook and corner in the district.

Earlier, he visited Batadraba Than at Bordowa and said, “Sankardeva’s message for love, humility, tolerance, feeling of brotherhood and dedication have had a cascading effect on our people. The social, cultural and spiritual life of Assam are unthinkable without Srimanta Sankardeva. So, I have come here to take the blessings from the birth place of Sankardeva before I embark on a journey to tour all the districts of the State”.

Professor Mukhi also held a meeting with NGOs and other social organisations at Khagen Mahanta auditorium, interacted with the representatives and sought their cooperation for the overall development of Nagaon district, the release added.