According to Jaydeep (45), a water body called the Bherbheri Beel in Dhaligaon area of Chirang district, is the source of Tunia.

In 1974, the Bongaigaon Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (now renamed Bongaigaon Refinery) was set up on a large part of the Bherbheri Beel. This weakened the source of the Tunia rivulet.

The Tunia snakes its way down through villages in south Bongaigaon before mingling with the Champa river at Oudubi. As erosion has widened its banks and made it shallow, the Tunia flows like a drain in the winter season.

Due to pollution, the population of fish, turtles, frogs, snails and crabs has been on a decline. Residents living in the vicinity of the rivulet in New Bongaigaon area dispose of sewage through pipes and dump garbage into the Tunia.

This has moved Jaydeep to take up the mission to save the rivulet. “If the Tunia flows well and remains clean, farmers can irrigate their fields, use its water for daily activities, catch fish and keep the underground water table intact with a rich green cover,” the nature activist reasoned.

Over 500 of Jaydeep’s friends and well-wishers have already joined the ‘Save Tunia Campaign’ launched by him. Jaydeep has also opened a Facebook account to spread awareness about the rivulet and posted folklore and background information relating to Tunia.

On November 4, this campaign will get a formal shape and enlist greater participation of the local people, Jaydeep said. The campaign will seek out to reach school and college students, and an initiative will be taken up to collect 10,000 signatures in support of the campaign.

“Our campaign is not against any person, institution, government or department. We need active cooperation of the people from different walks of life; we want to revive the rivulet for our socio-economic interests,” added Jaydeep.

As per the beliefs of the local people, Tunia is the youngest sister of River Ganges. Local people perform many rituals in the rivulet, the nature activist pointed out.