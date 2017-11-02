

Activists of Lakhimpur unit of All Assam Students’ Union blocking the NH-15 at Pahumora in protest against the construction of dam by NEEPCO over Ranganadi river in Lakhimpur, on Tuesday. – UB Photos Activists of Lakhimpur unit of All Assam Students’ Union blocking the NH-15 at Pahumora in protest against the construction of dam by NEEPCO over Ranganadi river in Lakhimpur, on Tuesday. – UB Photos

The Lakhimpur AASU unit demanded a complete shutdown of the dam “as it has been wreaking havoc on the district every year.” The student union blocked the highway for two hours during the protest. They also demanded a compensation package of Rs 1,000 crore for the affected people of the district.

The AASU protesters lifted the roadblock after an assurance from the Circle Officer of Nowboicha Revenue Circle. A memorandum was also submitted in this regard by the Lakhimpur AASU committee.