Lakhimpur AASU unit demands shutdown of Ranganadi dam
Correspondent
NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Nov 1 - Branding the Ranganadi Hydro Electric Project a “devastating water bomb” that poses a serious threat to Lakhimpur district, the district committee of the AASU called for the demolition of the project, here on Tuesday. Members of the student union took out a large rally on the NH-15, near the Ranganadi bridge located four kilometres away from North Lakhimpur town, demanding complete shutdown of the Ranganadi dam at Yazali, Arunachal Pradesh, constructed by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO).The Ranganadi dam, which generates 405 MW of electricity, has been a cause of woe for Lakhimpur district since 2008. This year, too, over 500 revenue villages in Lakhimpur district were affected by the flood caused by the waters released from the dam.
Activists of Lakhimpur unit of All Assam Students’ Union blocking the NH-15 at Pahumora in protest against the construction of dam by NEEPCO over Ranganadi river in Lakhimpur, on Tuesday. – UB Photos
The Lakhimpur AASU unit demanded a complete shutdown of the dam “as it has been wreaking havoc on the district every year.” The student union blocked the highway for two hours during the protest. They also demanded a compensation package of Rs 1,000 crore for the affected people of the district.
The AASU protesters lifted the roadblock after an assurance from the Circle Officer of Nowboicha Revenue Circle. A memorandum was also submitted in this regard by the Lakhimpur AASU committee.