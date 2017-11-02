|
Mr Guwahati contest on November 23
GUWAHATI, Nov 1 - The All Guwahati Inter Club Body Building Championship will be held at the District Library, here on November 23. The championship will be organised by Saraighat Gym. Competition will be conducted for four titles – Mr Guwahati (Senior), Mr Guwahati (Junior, below 21 years), Mr Guwahati (Masters, above 40 years) and Man Model Physique.
All the gyms or clubs in the city may send participants for the meet. Participants have to report at the competition venue at 3 pm on November 23.
Guwahati team will be selected from the championship for the 45th State Body Building Championship to be held at Sivasagar, stated a release.