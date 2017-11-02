After a group league phase among three groups, top three teams and the best loser team will qualify for the semifinals.

Tomorrow, the tournament will be inaugurated by former international footballer Gilbertson Sangma and singer Zubin Garg. State DGP Mukesh Sahay will be the chief guest in the opening ceremony where Kamrup (M) DC, Dr M Angamuthu; Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Hiren Nath and Chief General Manager, SBI-NE Region, PVSLN Murty will also be present.

The champion team will be awarded Kanak Chandra Baruah trophy and a cash award of Rs 50,000 while the runners-up team will receive the Habilul Nesa trophy along with a cash award of Rs 30,000.