Assam U-23 team for match against J&K

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 1 - The Assam Cricket Association today announced the State U-23 team for the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir.The four-day match will be played at Goalpara from November 3 to 6. Pace bowler Mrinmoy Dutta will lead the 16-member team. The team: Mrinmoy Dutta (Capt), Abhishek Tiwari (wk), Subham Mandal, Biplab Saikia, Yasir Ali, Mujibur Ali, Rajat Khan, Rahul Singh, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Erik Roy (wk), Debakar Johari, Nipon Deka, Dhrubajyoti Das, Abhilash Gogoi, Prasenjit Sarkar, Washikur Rahman. Chief coach: Gautam Dutta, coach: Pabitra Dutta, manager: Ratan Das.