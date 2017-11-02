|
ATPA Shield football from November 8
STAFF CORRESPONDENT
JORHAT, Nov 1 - The 54th ATPA Shield Football Tournament will be held from November 8 to 20 at the Jorhat Stadium with 12 teams participating in it.Addressing the media here yesterday, the Jorhat District Sports Association (JDSA) general secretary Nirmal Chetia said that Viva Chennai FC and BSF Jalandhar will be the two leading teams participating in the tournament.
Chetia said that among other prominent teams that will be in the fray are the OIL FC, Assam Police Blues, Barhumka FC and Govinda Basumatary Football Academy.
JDSA president Santanu Pujari said that seven matches from quarterfinal onwards will be played in the evening under floodlights.