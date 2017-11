Semis line-up drawn in NE tennis



GUWAHATI, Nov 1 - The semifinal line up in the boys U-10, U-12, U-14 of the 1st North East India Open Tennis Championship, in memory of Ranjit Dutta have been drawn.At the SAI complex here today, quarterfinal matches in the boys groups were played while in the girls U-14 group pre-quarterfinal matches were completed. The finals will be played on November 3. Results: (Boys U-10, Q/F) Antariksh Tamuly bt Barnil Bora (7-1), Ayan Bora bt Ayan Sharma (7-2), Rajneesh Sharma bt Bhagyashree Parashar (7-0), Aditya Kalita bt Pratibandala Snigdha (7-6). (Boys U-12, Q/F) Jigyashman Hazarika bt Antariksh Tamuly (8-0), Manan Nath bt Pritam Baruah (8-2), Harshad Boruah bt Adhiraj Bhuyan (8-4), Varun A Kalita bt Rajneesh Sharma (8-5). (Boys U-14, Q/F) Jigyashman Hazarika bt Varun A Kalita (8-1), Tushar Paul bt Siddhant Deka (8-2), Adhiraj K Bhuyan bt Pritam Baruah (8-1), Manan Nath bt Danish Das (8-5). (Girls U-14, pre Q/F) Harshita Bora bt Anushka Debnath (5-0), Jwellita Johnson bt Prishmita Saikia (5-0), Justina Buragohain bt Ayushree J Sharma (5-0), Priyanka Gogoi bt Danish Dutta (5-0).