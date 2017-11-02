

Mary Kom, Sarita Mary Kom, Sarita

Olympic bronze-medallist and five-time World Champion Mary Kom will open India’s campaign tomorrow, making a return to her preferred 48kg category.

The celebrated Manipuri, who is a four-time gold-medallist at this event, will square off against local favourite Diem Thi Trinh Kieu after she did not get a bye in the opening round.

Also in action tomorrow, Shiksha (54kg) will open her campaign against Mongolia’s Oyun-Erdene Nergui.

Four-time gold-medallist L Sarita Devi, making her debut in the 64kg category, got a first-round bye and will face Uzbekistan’s Maftunakhon Melieva in the quarterfinals on November 5.

Former world and Asian silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) got a bye too and moved into the quarterfinals, where she will face China’s Li Qian.

Also getting a bye was Lovelina Borgohain (69kg). She has been drawn against Mongolia’s Erdenetuya Enkhbaatar in the quarterfinals on November 5.

On Friday, national champion and Nation’s Cup gold-medallist Neeraj will take on Myanmar’s Nally in her opening contest.

On the same day, world championships’ silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) will square off against Japan’s Kana Kurogi, while Pooja Rani (81kg) will be up against Yang Xiaoli.

Pooja’s bout will be a quarterfinal contest and a win will assure her of a medal.

A total 107 boxers from 20 countries are competing in the event where India are placed third in the all-time medals’ list with 19 gold, 21 silver and 20 bronze. – PTI