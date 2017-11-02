He added that Laloo, who is 66-years-old, has indicated that he would groom youths to take his place. Laloo is the second Congress legislator who has left the electoral field after Health Minister Warjri took the same decision recently.

However, Sangma said, the party is confident of retaining the seats. The party has 30 MLAs in the House of 60.

On Congress rebels, he said that such rebels were part and parcel of Meghalaya politics since the State’s inception. Sangma said that it is difficult to predict the mindset of these rebels who change their stand frequently.

He blamed the ‘rebels’ for the tardy pace of development in the State as such move destabilise the Government.