Indira Gandhi remembered in Manipur
Correspondent
IMPHAL, Nov 1 - ‘Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas' was observed to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi here yesterday. State Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar attended the function.Addressing the function, the Chief Minister said that he has full trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance on Manipur’s territorial integrity issue. “For better development in the State, people should give up all forms of discord, mistrust and blame-game, he added.
As Manipur is home to many ethnic communities, people need to learn to sacrifice, he said. The State must concentrate more on bringing unity and integrity among the people. Seeking co-operation and support from the people, he informed that various developmental projects would be carried out in the State.
He also recalled the contributions of late Indira Gandhi towards development of the country.