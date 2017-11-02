The Mizo Carbon has claimed to have processed charcoal at its unit in the Industrial Growth Centre at Luangmual in Aizawl. As per its record the firm enjoyed Central Transport Subsidy (CTS) and Central Capital Investment Subsidy (CCIS) for purchasing 3,690 MT of coal from Meghalaya and transported to Mizoram.

Coal was transported at the cost of Rs 116,84,250 by Zoram Transport Company located at Zemabawk and 321.26 MT of carbon produced from the purchased coal was sold to Central Lime Industry, Lengpui at Rs 26,23,023. However, there are no companies by the name of Zoram Transport Company and Central Lime Industry to be seen in real, Vanramchhuangi said.

She alleged that the industry has illegally received CTS and CCIS amounting to Rs 341,65,086 since its inception in 2011.

The issue has snowballed into a hot potato among the political parties with the main Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) implicating then Transport Minister Zodintluanga being involved in the misappropriation of transport subsidies.