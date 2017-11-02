|
Task forces in Mizoram soon to tackle influx
AIZAWL, Nov 1 - Mizoram Government has decided to constitute district-level task forces in Lunglei and Lawngtlai in the south, and Mamit in the north west to tackle illegal influx along Mizoram-Bangladesh border areas, a senior Home department official said.Additional Secretary for Home, Lalbiakzama said the meeting of Home department officials, top police officials, representatives of civil societies, including Young Chakma Association (YCA) and Young Mizo Association (YMA), chaired by State Home Secretary Lalrinliana Fanai discussed the issue.
The meeting decided that task forces should also be constituted at the village-level.
The meeting came close on the heels of Union Ministry of Home Affairs issuing instruction to the State Governments to detect and deport illegal immigrants. – PTI