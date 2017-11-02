Besides the bypasses, two tunnels are part of the project that will allow commuters bypass the snow-covered Sela Pass and save hours of journey to Tawang. The total length of the tunnels will be 2.215 km with approach roads of 9.92 km.

Detailed Project Report is being framed for the Rs 581.13 crore project. The BCT road with a total length 317.52 km in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is under improvement to National Highway Double Lane (NHDL) specifications. As of date, 56.21 per cent progress has been made on the road, the official said.

However, Khandu expressed concern over the inordinate delay in completion of the stretch between Bhalukpong to Bomdila, which he said is causing undue hardships to the commuters. He urged the BRO to expedite the work and offered all cooperation from the State Government side.

On pending issues like land acquisition for construction of roads, Khandu sought a detailed list from the BRO and assured to take these up with the local administrations. – IANS