The NGO stated that the authorities had falsely tried to prove the importance in linking Aadhaar to other parts of regular life, including PAN, bank accounts, SIM cards amongst others.

“With such low literacy and poverty in our society, such steps could bring misery for the downtrodden and force them to face hardship in their simple way of living,” he added.

Further, the NGO stated that the Central Government’s decision to introduce Aadhaar card has violated the Constitutional rights.

“The implementation of the linking process is unethical as the Supreme Court of India in its ruling by Justice J Chelameswar, on August 11, 2015 made it clear that Aadhaar card is not mandatory for the social welfare benefits that are already availed,” added Dalseng questioning as to whether this was the BJP’s version of ‘Achhe Din’.