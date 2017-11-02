NSF, the apex students’ body in Nagaland, in a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister TR Zeliang yesterday, said, “Special provisions granted to Nagaland under Article 371A of the Constitution exempt the State from the applicability of the Acts of Parliament in respect of the religious or social practices of Nagas and their customary law and procedure.”

It urged the State Government to bar the applicability of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 in the State, pending the final Indo-Naga solution.

NSF stated that Nagaland Assembly had a special prerogative to decide whether an Act of Parliament should be made applicable to the State.

The imposition of Aadhaar card or UID number would be a big threat to the Naga customary law and identity, the NSF said in the memorandum.

In Meghalaya, nearly 300 people have joined a campaign to give up their Aadhaar cards, alleging that the 12-digit identification number could lead to non-indigenous people getting voting rights.

The Aadhaar enrolment process has faced stiff resistance in the Northeastern State ever since registrations began in June this year, with the influential Khasi Students Union (KSU) and churches opposing it on grounds of privacy infringement besides the issue of voting rights for non-natives.

Altogether, 286 people have submitted letters to Meghalaya People Committee on Aadhaar (MPCA) on the third day of the campaign, requesting deletion of their Aadhaar numbers from the Unique Identification Authority of India’s database.

“The campaign is on and will conclude on November 3. We hope to collect enough letters before we could move the authorities concerned for necessary deletion,” MPCA secretary Auguster Jyrwa said. MPCA is an umbrella organisation under KSU and Thma u Rangli u Juli (TUR), a progressive people’s group.

Meghalaya People Committee on Aadhaar is working on a common centre for people across the State to receive the letters from those who want their Aadhaar details to be removed from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) database, Jyrwa said.

Angela Rangad, MPCA member and convener of TUR, said, “There are enough doubts that the Aadhaar number will be misused in surveillance and control by the powers that be. We have to be extra careful before we commit ourselves to the unknown”.

Over 4.6 lakh people in Meghalaya have Aadhaar numbers, and the registration process for new ones is underway, a UIDAI official said. “Till date, 4.63 lakh of the 3.2 million people (about 14 per cent) in the State have enrolled for Aadhaar,” the official said. – PTI