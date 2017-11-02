The new BIS can easily absorb 7.9 magnitude tremors. The BIS is extensively used in Japan, China and other eastern Asian countries. In fact, in some of the Asian countries, use of BIS is mandatory during construction of buildings.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Chandan Ghosh, Head (Geo Hazard Division) National Institute of Disaster Management informed: “IIT, Guwahati has developed the first BIS made of rubber and carbon. Most of the other BIS available in the world are made of rubber and steel making them heavy.”

IIT, Guwahati has tied up with a private firm in Kolkata and these are being mass produced. “Last year, IIT, Guwahati tied up with Seismat, Kolkata, and these BIS are now available in the market,” Ghosh added.

“The BIS developed by IIT, Guwahati is relatively cheaper compared to the ones imported from other countries, which cost at least Rs 2 lakh each,” Ghosh said.

However, very few people are aware of the benefits of the BIS in structural engineering, and, therefore hardly any buildings are fitted with these, especially in the North East which falls in the highly Seismic zone 5.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Government would assess the seismic safety of the buildings in the State through Rapid Visual Screening and suggest retrofitting wherever needed and has sought assistance of experts in NEHU and National Institute of Technology here.