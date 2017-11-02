Correspondent IMPHAL, Nov 1 - Kut, the post-harvest festival of Kuki-Chin-Mizo communities was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in various parts of Manipur today.The State-level festival was held at Parade Ground of Ist Manipur Rifles here with State Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister N Biren Singh as the chief guests in the morning and evening sessions.
Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla releasing a souvenir on the occasion of Kut festival in Imphal on Wednesday. – Correspondent
Addressing the gathering, Governor Dr Heptulla observed that Manipur is a mini India. She also congratulated the people of the State for unity amongst the people despite diversity.
In his message the Chief Minister also underscored the need to strengthen the bond among various communities of the State.