

Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla releasing a souvenir on the occasion of Kut festival in Imphal on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Dr Heptulla observed that Manipur is a mini India. She also congratulated the people of the State for unity amongst the people despite diversity.

In his message the Chief Minister also underscored the need to strengthen the bond among various communities of the State.