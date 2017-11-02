Rituraj Phukan from Walk for Water said, “I am here because the forum is focusing on water. I believe water is the local issue in climate change. Our programme on World Water Day reached more than 100 countries. We have built 8, 500 water centres in eight most water-stressed states in India where we sell water at 25 paisa per litre.

Harry Hakuei Kosato from La Ditta, Japan said at the press conference, “I have been working in India for the past 10 years in different fields. This is my first time in Assam. We have been doing a lot of work in Assam. Japan has a rich history in nature conservation. India too has a lot to share with Japan. In the next coming days, we will see more of Assam. I think more tourists should be aware of Assam.”

Khun Sivaporn Dardarananda from Elephant Reintroduction Foundation, Thailand said “We are experienced in rehabilitation of elephants. I am here to contribute my experiences as secretary general in Elephant Reintroduction Foundation in Thailand, work towards returning captive elephants to the forest. In addition, I am the director of Water Foundation, Thailand, and also work towards contributing self-sufficiency policies on empowering local communities to develop water resources.”

Priyanka Yashikawa from Japan said, “My father is Indian, mother Japanese. This is my first time in Assam. I took a course in mahout training and that’s one of the reasons why I am here in Assam to be able to work with elephants. To be able to work with Nature. I want to share my experiences here in Assam with people from my generation in Japan.”

Scott Macmahan, from Atlanta Botanical Garden, USA sharing his experience said, “For the past 20 years, we have done extensive field work in South East Asia. This is my third visit to Assam. I do research on plants.”

On Thursday, the forum will see an opening address by Ranjit Barthakur, to be followed by numerous conversations revolving around the theme of community conservation and botany.