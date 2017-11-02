“During day hours large movement of heavy goods trucks and other articulated trucks is causing huge congestion or traffic leading to the obstruction or hindrance to the movement of life saving and emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders. There are a number of schools on this stretch of national highway and school-going children are adversely affected by this congestion. The movement of large trucks also endangers safety of school buses, pedestrians and other vehicular traffic,” she said, adding that the order will be in place till further notification.

Meanwhile, the City Police has also issued an order prohibiting parking of all kinds of commercial vehicles within the Fancy Bazar area. The places where parking of such vehicles has been prohibited are HB Road, Dr JC Das Road, SS Road, SRCB Road, MS Road, Chamber Road, Lakhi Goli, TR Phookan Road, JN Road, MM Road, Gala Patty and Kedar Road.

The police have also issued an order under Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of more than five persons in and around the Assam Science and Technology University, Jalukbari, from today till November 30.