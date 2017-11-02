The team entrusted with checking malls and commercial establishments in the Guwahati Circle area is to be headed by Additional District Magistrate Nabadeep Pathak and the one in the Dispur Circle area is under Additional District Magistrate Prasanta Pratim Kathkotia.

They will check parameters like hygiene and sanitation, parking capacity and drinking water facilities in the establishments, besides provisions for disabled persons, women, children and senior citizens.

In addition, the officials will also check issues like adherence to provisions of the District Disaster Management Authority, fire safety, electrical safety and lift safety in malls and shopping complexes, as well as adherence to food safety norms and the Essential Commodities Act.

“Commercial establishments and shopping malls do not maintain basic minimum requirements like hygiene, sanitation, drinking water facilities, sufficient parking space and safety measures like electrical safety and other emergency provisions for tackling any eventuality. Such commercial establishments do not even keep provisions for differently-able persons and special arrangements for women, children and senior citizens,” said Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu.

He added that many such establishments also do not maintain food safety norms and are at fault with provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.