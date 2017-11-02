Saying that 3,912 villages to be covered by 7,913 kms under PMGSY would be connected by good roads, the chief minister directed the completion of the work within stipulated time as the progress of PMGSY is being monitored by Prime Minister’s Office. Under PMGSY, a total of 746 bridges to be built out of which 137 bridges have already been put for tender, the chief minister was apprised.

Saying that tourism season has started when domestic and international tourists would visit the State in large numbers, Sonowal urged the PWD Department to dedicatedly work during this winter season to complete the construction and repair work of the roads of the State. “Roads make or mar the impression of a government and we cannot let outsiders take a poor impression of the State government about its commitment to improve the infrastructure,” he stated.

Directing the chief engineers of the department to visit the different parts of the State after every 15 days to monitor the work in the field, Sonowal said that important events like Global Investment Summit are fast approaching and delegates visiting the State would doubt the capability of the government to build top class infrastructure by witnessing the dilapidated roads.

The chief minister was informed that a total of 159 packages under CRF for a total length of 1,443 kms of roads amounting Rs 1429 crore have been approved and Rs 490 crore have already been spent.

Sonowal said that PWD should identify the punctual contractors and help in solving the problems they face in the field. After awarding the work order, the contractors should not be left in the lurch and the Department must handhold them for obtaining top quality work and motivating the contractors to perform well. He also directed chief engineers of the Department to regularly hold meeting with the contractors to understand their problems.

The chief minister also announced that those executive engineers who complete repair and construction work within time would be rewarded and given incentives. He also said that best performing contractors would be also awarded for their work. He also directed the department to pursue the matter of reducing the time of 12 months allotted to the contractors for constructing 3 kms of roads with the Central government.

PWD Building apprised the chief minister that construction of three medical colleges in Nagaon, Lakhimpur and Dhubri have been going on and those would be completed within time. Accordingly, construction of Assam Bhawans in New Delhi and Kolkata would be completed within March 2018, he was apprised.

The chief minister directed repair of Barak Valley roads before the Namami Barak Festival and also repair the roads at Bordumsa before the forthcoming Sahitya Sabha session.

He urged the department to work with sincerity and dedication for completing the repair and road construction work within this season, so that the people of the state do not doubt the commitment of the government.