Guwahati Theatre Festival gets under way
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 1 - The Guwahati Theatre Festival has kicked off its second season in the city today. This season of the five-day festival opened up with the play Mother Courage and Her Children, directed by known director Quasar Thakore Padamsee.Dr Ashish Malakar, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Guwahati; Bobeeta Rajkhowa, Director, Assam Tribune Group of Publications; and Biplabi Patnaik, Circle Head, Axis Bank, inaugurated the second season of G Plus Guwahati Theatre Festival by lighting the ceremonial lamp at ITA, Machkhowa. Sunit Jain, Publisher and Managing Director, G Plus and Festival Chairman, and Swapnil Bharali, Editor of G Plus were also present.
The first play of the festival, Mother Courage and Her Children is set against the backdrop of a war in which everyone is looking out for themselves in order to survive. The auditorium was almost full with the crowd appreciating the act.
The festival will end with its finale play on November 5. Other plays of national prominence like, Broken Images, The Gentlemen’s Club aka Tape, What’s Done is Done and Piya Behrupiya – all from leading theatre production houses of Mumbai – will be showcased in the days to come. The plays would feature popular names like Shaban Azmi, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Jim Sarbh, Arundhati Nag, Mukti Mohan, among others.
This festival, organised by G Plus, a leading English weekly of Guwahati, in association with Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, aims to showcase world-class performances by leading theatre actors from Mumbai coupled with quality entertainment making it a prestigious landmark in the cultural landscape of Guwahati.