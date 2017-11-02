The first play of the festival, Mother Courage and Her Children is set against the backdrop of a war in which everyone is looking out for themselves in order to survive. The auditorium was almost full with the crowd appreciating the act.

The festival will end with its finale play on November 5. Other plays of national prominence like, Broken Images, The Gentlemen’s Club aka Tape, What’s Done is Done and Piya Behrupiya – all from leading theatre production houses of Mumbai – will be showcased in the days to come. The plays would feature popular names like Shaban Azmi, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Jim Sarbh, Arundhati Nag, Mukti Mohan, among others.

This festival, organised by G Plus, a leading English weekly of Guwahati, in association with Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, aims to showcase world-class performances by leading theatre actors from Mumbai coupled with quality entertainment making it a prestigious landmark in the cultural landscape of Guwahati.