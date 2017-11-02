Preservation of archaeological sites stressed

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 1 - Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the Department of Cultural Affairs to constitute clusters with dedicated and responsible citizenry for preserving archaeological sites of the State. Presiding over a meeting in the conference room of his office at Janata Bhawan today, Chief Minister Sonowal asked the department to finalise the modalities for formation of the clusters and undertake an exhaustive planning for preservation of the archaeological sties. The meeting also decided to celebrate Asom Divas on December 2 at Tipam near Naharkatiya in Dibrugarh district. He also said, “Asom Divas commemorating the birth anniversary of Swargadeo Sui-Ka-Pha should reflect the unique and colourful cultural facets of the tribes and ethnic people of Assam so that the younger generation gets the chance to get acquainted with our cultural heritage.” He asked the Department of Cultural Affairs to organise an exhibition on the rich and varied handicraft of Assam besides inviting all the village and tea garden organisations from Dibrugarh and its peripheries to the Asom Divas celebration.