



The MoUs were signed in presence of Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Balakrishnan termed the occasion as the beginning of a lasting friendship which would be beneficial for both Assam and Singapore. He said the NE is strategically located and is a link between the Indian mainland and south-east Asian countries.

He said that as the economy in the world is rapidly transforming, it is important to provide jobs and skills to the youths and Singapore is partnering with Assam to train the trainers to amplify the impact of the training centre.

Sonowal said that the State government would provide skill development training to 78,500 poor rural youths during 2016-19 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUJKY) and expressed the view that the partnership with Singapore would greatly boost the initiative.

The Chief Minister added that the NESC would train up a total of 400 students each year, who would contribute towards generating a skilled human resource pool.

On the Guwahati beautification project, Sonowal said that the ‘Guwahati Open Space and Park Integrator (GOPI) Network’ aims at improving the quality of life of the citizens. “Guwahati has a large number of water-bodies, open spaces, parks which can be holistically developed as one large potential area for green space. This unique project is sought to be designed and developed on the model of ‘Park Connector Network’ which is being implemented by the National Park Authority in Singapore,” the Chief Minister said.

Lim Thuan Kuan, High Commissioner of Singapore to India, was also present on the occasion.