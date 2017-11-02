

Fire brigade personnel trying to control the devastating fire that broke out in a four-storey building housing a plastic goods godown at Tokobari near Athgaon in Guwahati on Wednesday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma

Three security personnel, including two SDRF men and an officer were injured during the fire fighting exercise.

Over ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the inferno which created panic in the area. Damage was also reported from the neighbouring residences and buildings. No civilian was hurt, police said.

The fire tenders had difficulty in entering the narrow lanes there.

The total loss of property in the fire was yet to be estimated. Police were also yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.