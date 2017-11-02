

Film director Jahnu Barua, singer Lakshyahira Das, AASU secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya along with other dignitaries releasing an audio CD Uddipona prepared on Dr Bhupen Hazarika's songs, in Guwahati on Wednesday. – AT Photo

‘Uddipana’ is being organised annually since 2009 by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on the bank of the Dighalipukhuri to pay respect to the legendary musician. Conceptualised by Bipul Rabha, the album is a compilation of 29 evergreen songs of Dr Hazarika.

Jahnu Barua said, “When Bob Dylan’s name was selected for Nobel Prize, Dr Hazarika’s name came to mind instantly. The exploits of Dr Hazarika are unparalleled in the world of music. No musician in the world has such skills. His songs have universal appeal.”

“The new generation must try and understand the facets of the music created by the genius of the man who through his words, tune and poetic expression ruled the heart of the people worldwide,” added Barua while recollecting his association with the Bard of the Brahmaputra.

Along with Barua, the CD was jointly released by singers Dr Lakshyahira Das and Kuahira and lyricist Kirti Kamal Bhuyan who spoke about their association with Dr Hazarika and how he went on to inspire a generation besides contributing immortal songs to the music world.

Speaking on the occasion, AASU adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya said that Dr Hazarika is the identity of Assam and its people including the new generation musicians. AASU president Dipanka Nath and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi also spoke on the occasion.