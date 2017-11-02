Bangladesh has very important links with many Indian States, including Tripura, he told reporters here.

“India has commitments to sharing water of the Teesta river with Bangladesh. This has to happen through mutual goodwill and friendship,” Madhav, who was on a visit to Tripura for party works, said.

Madhab also said, “We want to establish understanding and friendship with Bangladesh, but certain political issues come on the way, which need to be addressed.”– PTI