AGARTALA, Nov 1 - BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has said that India has a “commitment” to sharing Teesta river waters with Bangladesh and that this will happen through mutual goodwill and friendship.Madhav, who recently visited Bangladesh to attend a river festival, said Bangladesh and India were very good and natural friends.
Bangladesh has very important links with many Indian States, including Tripura, he told reporters here.
“India has commitments to sharing water of the Teesta river with Bangladesh. This has to happen through mutual goodwill and friendship,” Madhav, who was on a visit to Tripura for party works, said.
Madhab also said, “We want to establish understanding and friendship with Bangladesh, but certain political issues come on the way, which need to be addressed.”– PTI