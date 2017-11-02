A pre-conference case workshop is being organised on November 14 with the objective of introducing case teaching methods and the importance of writing business cases for teaching purposes to faculty and doctoral students of North East and also to guide in drawing an action plan for the region, an XLRI spokesperson said.

The main conference is to be held on November 15-16. “We aim to draw out strategies for ‘Promoting Business Opportunities for North East India’ at the conference,” Coordinator, Centre for Global Management and Responsible Leadership at XLRI, Pingali Venugopal said. – PTI