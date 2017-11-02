|
Meet on promotion of business in NE
KOLKATA, Nov 1 - XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and Manipur Institute of Management Studies, Manipur University, will be jointly organising a national conference from November 14-16 at Imphal.The conference “Promoting Business Opportunities in North East India” will be held at Manipur Institute of Management, Manipur University, Imphal campus.
A pre-conference case workshop is being organised on November 14 with the objective of introducing case teaching methods and the importance of writing business cases for teaching purposes to faculty and doctoral students of North East and also to guide in drawing an action plan for the region, an XLRI spokesperson said.
The main conference is to be held on November 15-16. “We aim to draw out strategies for ‘Promoting Business Opportunities for North East India’ at the conference,” Coordinator, Centre for Global Management and Responsible Leadership at XLRI, Pingali Venugopal said. – PTI