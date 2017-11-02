



As per the assessment, the highest amount would be required by the water resources department. Repair of 26 breaches that occurred in the floods would require an amount of Rs 135.22 crore, while an amount of Rs 2,864.78 crore would be required for repairing the damage caused to the embankments and other flood control structures, besides river bank stabilization works.

Floods this year took a heavy toll on the road communication network in the State and as per the assessment, Rs 595.12 crore would be required to repair the damage. As many as 1,730 roads were damaged and 307 breaches occurred on the roads, while five bridges and eight culverts were washed away. In addition to that, a number of culverts, approaches to the bridges, etc., were washed away in the floods.

As per the assessment, Rs 226.04 crore would be required to provide assistance to the farmers whose crops were damaged in the floods, while Rs 3.76 crore would be required to pay compensation for the loss of cattle heads.

The fishery department will require around Rs 119 crore for repairing the flood damage. Fish ponds of around 6,245 hectares, fish ponds with rice cultivation, besides 55 boats and 300 nets of the department were damaged in the floods. The handicrafts and handloom department will require around Rs 14.17 crore as 76 work sheds, raw materials, tools, etc., were damaged in the floods.

Quite a large number of houses were also damaged in the floods and an amount of Rs 90.94 crore will be required to pay compensation to the house-owners. As per the assessment made by the government, 404 concrete houses and 3,902 kutcha houses were fully damaged, while a substantial number of houses were partially damaged. More than 8,000 huts were also destroyed in the floods.

Eleven subcentres of the animal husbandry and veterinary department were fully damaged in the floods, while 24 others were partially damaged. A number of cattle sheds and quarters were also damaged and it would require an amount of Rs 12.80 crore for their repair. At least 288 piped water supply schemes, more than 3,000 spot water sources and more than 10,000 latrines of the public health engineering department were damaged in the floods and Rs 17.64 crore will be required for repair works. More than Rs 9 crore would be required for repairing the damaged anganwadi centres of the social welfare department, while the power department will need Rs 4.08 crore for repairing the damage. The forest department will need Rs 12.37 crore to repair the patrolling roads, high lands, nursery, etc.

Sources revealed that 127 health institutions were damaged and to repair these and to procure the damaged equipment, an amount of Rs 48 crore would be required. The floods also inflicted heavy damage to schools as according to records, around a hundred elementary schools were fully damaged and more than 2,000 were partially damaged. Eleven schools were washed away. The education department will need Rs 26.77 crore to repair the flood damage. The urban development department has also given an assessment of Rs 28.09 crore for repairing the damage caused in the floods.