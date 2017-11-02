Paper mill unions oppose privatisation

Spl Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 1 - The Joint Action Committee of Unions of Cachar and Nagaon Paper Mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited has opposed the Centre’s bid to privatise the two paper mills and threatened to intensify their agitation against the move.The office-bearers of the committee said that they had submitted their objection to the Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and the Principal Secretary to the PMO, but it was turned down with the Central government initiating the process for privatisation of these two paper mills. Stating that any move to privatise the Cachar and Nagaon paper mills would be suicidal, they said the interests of the employees would not be protected under the privatisation scheme. They also urged upon all political parties to come forward to save the Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited from such anti-people step for greater interest of Assam.