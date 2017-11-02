The NGT had directed the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment to constitute a three-member expert committee, which would scrutinise the reports submitted by all the expert panels formed earlier on the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project.

An NGT Bench comprising Justice SP Wandi and Expert Member PC Mishra directed the constitution of the expert committee that would also have a member from the Northeast.

The expert body would look into every aspect relating to the construction of the hydroelectric project, including the possible adverse fallouts of the big dam. It would also examine the alternative model submitted by the petitioner, the NGT had directed.