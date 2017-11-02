Spl Correspondent
NEW DELHI, Nov 1 - Apprehending that the NHPC might move the Supreme Court challenging the National Green Tribunal verdict on the Subansiri (Lower) Hydroelectric Power Project, advocate and social activist Tularam Gogoi today filed a caveat in the apex court.Gogoi told newsmen that the public sector company might challenge the October 16 order of the Kolkata Bench of the NGT and that’s why he has approached the Supreme Court.
The NGT had directed the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment to constitute a three-member expert committee, which would scrutinise the reports submitted by all the expert panels formed earlier on the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project.
An NGT Bench comprising Justice SP Wandi and Expert Member PC Mishra directed the constitution of the expert committee that would also have a member from the Northeast.
The expert body would look into every aspect relating to the construction of the hydroelectric project, including the possible adverse fallouts of the big dam. It would also examine the alternative model submitted by the petitioner, the NGT had directed.