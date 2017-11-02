

Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shake hands after singing the MoU in Guwahati on Wednesday. – UB Photos

Stating that better connectivity between Assam and Singapore would lead to higher tourist footfall in both the destinations, the Chief Minister stressed that the move would give a thrust to trade and commerce as well. Sonowal also mentioned that improved air connectivity with Singapore would provide a greater scope to Assam in showcasing its potential among the Southeast Asian countries.

As India and Singapore are celebrating 22 years of their friendship, the Chief Minister urged Dr Balakrishnan to send a business delegation to the forthcoming Global Investors Summit scheduled on February 3 and 4, 2018 in Guwahati, requesting Singapore to be a partner state of the mega business event.

Dr Balakrishnan highly appreciated Assam’s natural beauty and said that his visit to the State has opened new opportunities for future cooperation. “Assam is very beautiful and has lots of potential. But there is an urgent need to generate awareness about this place amongst Southeast Asian countries,” he said.

Expressing his desire to open avenues for connectivity between Singapore and Assam, Dr Balakrishnan assured the Chief Minister to positively consider his proposal. He also assured to extend all support to the delegation of Assam ministers who will visit Singapore for promoting the Global Investors’ Summit.