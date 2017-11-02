



Doley and Goswami initiated discussion with Dangi at Assam House in Kolkata and conveyed to him the State government’s keen interest in taking the ownership of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s house where the bard used to live from the middle of the 1950s till he shifted his base to Mumbai because of his musical pursuit.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s house in Kolkata where he had created many of his masterpieces is also associated with the emotions of the people of Assam. Showing respect to the emotions of the people of Assam, the State government under the direction of the Chief Minister has taken initiative to claim the ownership of the house to make it a cultural centre, informed the two-member delegation.

The discussion was held in a very congenial atmosphere as the present owner Sushil Kumar Dangi responded positively and assured to look into the matter. After the discussion, Doley and Goswami visited the house and took stock of its present condition.