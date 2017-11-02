Police and administration officials have been directed to visit all the NSKs and assess the vulnerability in consultation with the respective circle officers. The directive asked police to take possible measures to guard the NSKs. Sources said in many districts the DCs and SPs are themselves visiting the seva kendras to assess the situation.

The police have been also directed to hold frequent meetings with the citizen committees to create awareness among the people. “Efforts should be made to convey that this will be the draft NRC only. People will get enough opportunities for inclusion/rectification of their names in the NRC. People should not panic unnecessarily,” the directive stated.

The home department also said “anybody or any organization including political leaders if found trying to spread rumours to create tension in the society should be booked immediately under proper legal provisions.”

The directive also asked the police to collect intelligence for taking preventive action to thwart any kind of law and order situation. An official in the department said lower Assam and North Bank districts are more vulnerable.

Asserting that genuine Indian citizens should not have any apprehensions on the NRC, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had two days back warned those spreading misinformation and rumours would be treated as ‘anti-nationals’.