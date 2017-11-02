He said following the threat calls, he got registered the case with Hojai police.

Dev had earlier alleged that the Rohingyas from Myanmar have been entering the Barak Valley in Assam through Tripura and that Tripura's Left Front government was pushing them into Assam for political mileage.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader had also questioned the demand of Bengali-speaking Muslims of Assam to be declared as original inhabitants of that state.

He also courted controversy by saying that the 'char' (riverine sandbars) areas in Assam, inhabited by Bengali-speaking Muslims, have become a breeding ground for terrorism and that the government should stop funding for development of these areas.