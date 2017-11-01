Various models of tractors were demonstrated and displayed for farmer beneficiaries during the mela and special sessions were also held to apprise the stakeholders about the Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY).

In his inaugural address, Borthakur highlighted the importance of CMSGUY and appealed to the farmers to take advantage of this mega mission.

Mowsam Hazarika, Assistant Director of Agriculture, spoke about the need of mechanisation in agricultural sector as part of the Government’s efforts towards doubling the farmers’ income.

Pradip Sonowal, District Agriculture Officer of Biswanath and other senior officials took part in the inaugural session.

MLA from Gohpur constituency Utpal Borah, and other senior officials participated during the second day of the event on October 30.

Altogether, 10 tractor manufacturers from across the country displayed 29 different models in the mela, which was attended by 148 farmers’ groups from Biswanath and Behali constituencies.