On the other hand, the students’ body also urged the Central government to implement Article 244(A) for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. Talking to mediapersons, president of the KSA, Bijoy Bey said, “We are not opposing the ongoing peace talks between the NSCN and the government, but we have strong objection against the expansion of greater Nagalim which is not acceptable.” People will never tolerate if the government doesn’t change its decision, the student leader said.

The KSA leaders also demanded to implement Article 244(A) as per the Constitution and to create autonomous States for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao without any delay before implementation of Supra-State for Nagalim.