Reacting on this statement made by Siladitya Deb, the leaders of the students’ body had organised a news conference on Tuesday at Greater Bongaigaon Press Club here and demanded the chief minister to book Deb under the NSA for his communal remarks.

Leader of the students’ body, Rezaul Karim Sarkar, accused Deb of promoting Bengali language over Assamese in the State in social media.

When contacted, Siladitya Deb said that among the Muslim population of the State, only about three per cent people are originally from Assam and 97 per cent people are the migrants from Bangladesh.

Deb refuted the charge of language conspiracy and said that as his constituency is Bengali dominated, hence he had used Bengali in social media to wish the people.