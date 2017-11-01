Correspondent
TEZPUR, Oct 31 - Veteran politician and AGP leader of Barchala LAC in Sonitpur district and a resident of Dekiajuli Hospital Road area, Prafulla Goswami is no more. He breathed his last around 12.30 pm on Sunday night. He was 81. Late Goswami was a former MLA of Barchala LAC and was suffering from prolonged illness.Son of Late Narendra Goswami and Late Bimala Devi of Bihaguri Arimura Satra (Rangamati) in Sonitpur district, he was born in 1936. After his schooling at Bihaguri Boy’s Higher Secondary School, he went to St. Anthony College in Shillong for his 10+2 standard and then again came back to Tezpur to complete his graduation from Darrang College here. After his graduation, besides getting involved in various social works, he also joined politics. In the 1970s, he was elected as councillor to Tezpur Mahakuma Parishad and as GP president of Bihaguri. In the 1972 Assembly election, he contested as an independent candidate from Tezpur LAC. In 1977, he contested from Barchala LAC.
He was the founder of the Jatiatabadi Dal of undivided Darrang district. Late Goswami, who later joined the Ganasangram Parishad, was arrested several times during the Assam Agitation. He was elected as MLA twice from the Barchala LAC contesting on the AGP ticket for two terms – in 1985 and 1996.
He was the chairman of the Khadi Village Industries Board in 1986 and 1996. He was also the chairman of Assembly Committee (during LOC scam).
Late Goswami who after completing his graduation served as founder headmaster of two frontline high schools of the district, including Barchala High School and Jugal High school also played a vital role during the 1983 communal riot in restoring peace and harmony among the different communities in the district. Besides many kith and kin, he leaves behind his wife, one son and three daughters.
Party workers including Tezpur MLA, Brindaban Goswami visited his residence and paid their tributes to the departed soul.