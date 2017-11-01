He was the founder of the Jatiatabadi Dal of undivided Darrang district. Late Goswami, who later joined the Ganasangram Parishad, was arrested several times during the Assam Agitation. He was elected as MLA twice from the Barchala LAC contesting on the AGP ticket for two terms – in 1985 and 1996.

He was the chairman of the Khadi Village Industries Board in 1986 and 1996. He was also the chairman of Assembly Committee (during LOC scam).

Late Goswami who after completing his graduation served as founder headmaster of two frontline high schools of the district, including Barchala High School and Jugal High school also played a vital role during the 1983 communal riot in restoring peace and harmony among the different communities in the district. Besides many kith and kin, he leaves behind his wife, one son and three daughters.

Party workers including Tezpur MLA, Brindaban Goswami visited his residence and paid their tributes to the departed soul.