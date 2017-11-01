Under the scheme, the Chief Minister will grant Rs 1 lakh to every village in Assam, he added.

The district administration of Sivasagar, besides the Textile and Handloom Department granted recognition to the village as a model village through the persistant efforts of Ram Krishna Sarma, Assistant Director of the department.

Speaking at the function, Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Narayan Konwar said that every woman of the village will be able to earn at least Rs 1.5 lakh if they work hard on their looms.

The Sivasagar district administration will always help the womenfolk in marketing their products through online portals, he assured. Konwar added that a model egg village will also be developed in Thowra and a model textile village will be developed at Jhanji soon in order to make the region self-sufficient in these products.

Kushal Duwori, MLA of Thowra while speaking in the meeting said that Mising women’s expertise in weaving and textile is legendary and hence the weavers should try to improve their quality by using pure cotton threads. The MLA said he would try to set up a pure cotton seed bank in the district.

The meeting was also addressed by Bhaben Mohan, Sivasagar district committee BJP president, Abhijit Baruah, DDC, Sivasagar and was attended among others by Subudh Sonowal, SP of Sivasagar, Sampreety Goswami, RCO, Sivasagar, Samir Ranjan Thakur, Lead Bank District Manager, Sarodi Gogoi, DIPRO, Kasyap Joshipura, Manager of Corporate Communications, ONGC and members of local SHGs.