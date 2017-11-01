The exasperated tax-paying public of Dima Hasao alleged that nobody pays any attention to this recurring plight of the local people in terms of surface communication woes.

They alleged that restoration work was yet to start. Neither the NHAI nor the district administration seemed to be concerned about the perennial plight of the people of Dima Hasao in particular and of entire Barak Valley and other States like Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur in general. Not strangely though, the NHAI authority could not be contacted for their reaction in spite of repeated attempts.